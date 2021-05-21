8,860 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,472,000 after purchasing an additional 325,126 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,558,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

