8,635 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

