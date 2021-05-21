84,372 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 84,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 72.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA USO opened at $42.48 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

