830 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $146.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $149.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.91.

