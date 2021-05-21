787,464 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 787,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

