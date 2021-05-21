$66.45 Million in Sales Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce sales of $66.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $67.50 million. Points International posted sales of $40.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $295.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.53 million to $299.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $403.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Points International stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Points International has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a P/E ratio of -106.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Points International during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Points International by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

