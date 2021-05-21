$61.06 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce sales of $61.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $57.30 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $21.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $271.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.56 million to $279.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $311.68 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

ESTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 4,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,605. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.46 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 62.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 1,179,593 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 1,336,233 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

