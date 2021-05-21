6,084 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $113.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $587.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.