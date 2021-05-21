5,941 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,786,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,601. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

