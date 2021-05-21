5,186 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 29,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 73.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,372,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

NYSE:TRV opened at $158.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.93 and a 1-year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

