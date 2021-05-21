5,088 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BAC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 478,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,206,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $361.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.
Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.
BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
