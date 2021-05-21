5,088 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 478,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,206,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $361.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

