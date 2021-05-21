4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FOUR. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised shares of 4imprint Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of 4imprint Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 4imprint Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

LON:FOUR opened at GBX 2,865 ($37.43) on Thursday. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The firm has a market cap of £804.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,390.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,456.26.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady bought 1,000 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

