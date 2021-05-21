497 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,275.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $717.34 and a 52-week high of $1,339.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,262.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,179.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

