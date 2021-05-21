4,854 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $234.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.41 and a 1-year high of $238.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

