$463.83 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post $463.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.00 million and the lowest is $440.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $175.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $2,526,584. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. 547,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

