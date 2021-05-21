419 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $190,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $264,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $104.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

