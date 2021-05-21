3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in 3M by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 10,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in 3M by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $201.65 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $144.60 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

