$388.32 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report sales of $388.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.37 million and the lowest is $379.27 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $339.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NS shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE NS traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. 14,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

