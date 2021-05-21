$369.80 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report $369.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $367.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $308.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $68.39. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

