36,698 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

CTVA opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

