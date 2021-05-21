3,357 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

VRSK opened at $173.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.74 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

