3,300 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Matson by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $123,974.10. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,988. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

