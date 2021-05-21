326 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $80.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.