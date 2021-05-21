31,692 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,419,000 after acquiring an additional 215,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,668,000 after acquiring an additional 836,874 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after acquiring an additional 872,841 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

EXAS stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,972 shares of company stock worth $10,393,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

