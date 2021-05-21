31,668 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 54.0% during the first quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after buying an additional 323,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

