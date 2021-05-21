300 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after buying an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,316,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $195.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average is $225.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.21 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.67 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

