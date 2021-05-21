$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,018,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. Infosys has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

