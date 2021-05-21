$282.70 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post sales of $282.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.72 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $250.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 227,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

