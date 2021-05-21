$28.02 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce $28.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $26.67 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $124.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.56 million to $130.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $191.27 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

FLXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 2,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,413. The company has a market cap of $427.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

