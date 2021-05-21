$253.78 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce $253.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.40 million. LivaNova posted sales of $182.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

LivaNova stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.89. 7,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.80.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.