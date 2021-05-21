$25.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report $25.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.01 million to $28.59 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $19.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $97.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $115.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $113.78 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $138.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 379,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,052. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

