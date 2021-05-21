2,307 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Insiders have sold 69,505 shares of company stock worth $2,727,662 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

