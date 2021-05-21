$22.32 Million in Sales Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce $22.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $19.64 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $105.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.33 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09).

KYMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,139 shares in the company, valued at $15,845,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,697 shares of company stock valued at $17,010,232 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KYMR opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

