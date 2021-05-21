2,056 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 346,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 104,329 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of MO opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.