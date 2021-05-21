2,000 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.73 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

