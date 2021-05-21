$2.77 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to announce $2.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 million and the highest is $2.90 million. DermTech posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 229.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $13.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $13.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.23 million, with estimates ranging from $22.30 million to $41.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

DMTK traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.25. 813,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

