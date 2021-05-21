1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.33

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $20.32. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 24,180 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $214.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

