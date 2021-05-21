1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $56.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,853 shares of company stock worth $6,749,616.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $6,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 358.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,508,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.