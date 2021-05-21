17,451 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

