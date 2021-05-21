16,377 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Acquired by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Round Table Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth $8,502,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 204,648 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after acquiring an additional 128,104 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth about $3,826,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000.

PJAN opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

