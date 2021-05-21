$16.27 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to announce sales of $16.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.98 billion. MetLife posted sales of $13.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $65.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.14 billion to $66.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $67.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.40 billion to $68.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. 259,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. MetLife has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.