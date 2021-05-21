15,215 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,676. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

NEM opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

