$146.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report $146.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.40 million to $147.70 million. Lindsay posted sales of $123.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $535.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $572.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $592.77 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $648.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45,322 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,509,000 after acquiring an additional 155,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lindsay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lindsay by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 47,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.31. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

