$143.82 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce sales of $143.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $147.10 million. GreenSky posted sales of $132.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $570.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $584.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $648.75 million, with estimates ranging from $635.86 million to $669.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 331,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

