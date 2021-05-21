139,981 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,000. Intel makes up 0.9% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

INTC stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

