$129.16 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report sales of $129.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.30 million and the lowest is $126.44 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $123.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.66 million to $545.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $551.82 million, with estimates ranging from $518.09 million to $596.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

HR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,611. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after buying an additional 575,862 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.