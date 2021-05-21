11,501 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,122,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

NYSE SAVE opened at $35.15 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $40.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.