1,009 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 85,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41.

