1,000 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 675.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

