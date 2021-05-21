$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 246.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 235,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.15. 731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,715. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

